Daniel Radcliffe Heads To The ‘Jungle’ In Trailer For New Thriller

Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe continues to prove he’s one of the most fearless young actors out there, willing to tackle any type of role, no matter the physical or mental challenges he must face. His latest wilderness survival thriller, Jungle, has just gotten a new trailer, which you can watch above.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg and two friends – Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale – set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned.”

The film is based on the best-selling novel about Ghinsberg’s real-life adventures, which adds another level of terror to the film.

Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, Joel Jackson, and Yasmin Kassim also star in the film.

Jungle was directed by Wolf Creek and The Belko Experiment director Greg McLean, who once again uses his gritty lens to capture the horrifying experiences of the weary travelers.

The film will be premiering at the Melbourne International Film Festival on August 3, with no release date yet announced for the United States.

Following his career-defining performance as the boy wizard in the eight Harry Potter films, Radcliffe refused to become typecast, going on to star in films like Horns, in which he plays a lovelorn demon, and Swiss Army Man, in which he plays a farting corpse.