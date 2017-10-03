‘Cult of Chucky’ on Netflix Leaves out Post-Credits Scene

Fans of the Child’s Play franchise have much reason to celebrate, as the latest installment, Cult of Chucky, is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD. Additionally, fans with Netflix subscriptions can enjoy the film with their membership, but audiences realized today that in doing so, they see an R-rated cut without a post-credits scene instead of the slightly longer unrated cut that includes the scene.

For those who feel as though they’re missing out on major plotlines, the unrated cut is only a minute longer than the R-rated cut featured on Netflix, most likely only losing a few shots of blood and gore. Additionally, the post-credits scene sets up the next installment, which you can read about below.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for the post-credits scene in Cult of Chucky***

In the new film, Nica (Fiona Dourif) is in an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all.

Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Throughout the film, Andy is seen with the dismembered head of the original Chucky, which he taunts and tortures. Following the end credits, we see the head in Andy’s cabin, only for Kyle (Christine Elise) from Child’s Play 2 to enter to potentially continue the torment that Andy started on the head.

With this latest installment bringing together so many factors from various films in the franchise, we can only assume the stage is now set for an even bigger adventure in the series’ next film.

Cult of Chucky is available now on Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and Netflix.