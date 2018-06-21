‘Creed 2’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Drago’s Son

The first trailer for Creed 2 arrived on Wednesday, and fans instantly began analyzing the clip to see what they could learn about the highly-anticipated film.

The movie follows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) as he balances his personal life and boxing career, picking up after the 2015 film that saw him begin his life as a professional athlete.

While the beginning of the clip focused on Creed’s training and relationships, it’s the end of the trailer that gives viewers a look at one of the film’s biggest moments — the match between Creed and the son of Ivan Drago.

In case viewers weren’t clear on the identity of the challenger in the red hood, Drago’s son Viktor (Romanian fighter Florian Munteanu) quickly turns around, showing off his last name emblazoned in gold on the back of his outfit as he prepares to fight Johnson in an arena full of fans.

Drago was the villain of Rocky IV, a Soviet boxer played by Dolph Lundgren who arrived to take on Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). Instead, he fought Adonis Creed’s father, Apollo Creed, fatally wounding him in the ring. In retaliation, Rocky demanded to fight Drago, ultimately defeating him.

Rocky returned in Creed to train Creed and will be back again in Creed II, with the trailer finding him issuing a warning to Creed about the upcoming fight between Creed and the man who killed his father.

“You’ve got everything to lose,” Rocky says. “This guy’s got nothing to lose.”

“You don’t think I can beat him?” Creed asks in response before noting in a voiceover, “This is more than a fight.”

Lundgren has also been confirmed to reprise his role in the film, and Tessa Thompson will return as Creed’s girlfriend Bianca.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Creed 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

