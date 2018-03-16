‘Creed 2’ Fans Catch First Glimpse of Ivan Drago Training

Filming for Creed 2 appears to be underway, as Rocky fans recently got a glimpse of Ivan Drago training.

In a fan-filmed video, Dolph Lundgren and Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, who play Ivan Drago and his son, respectively, were seen shooting outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in front of the iconic Rocky statue.

They were also spotted on the steps of the museum, notable for the famous scene where Rocky runs up them during his warm-up run.

Based on the setting, it seems like Drago is trying to mentally psych his son up for his big upcoming bout.

Creed 2 will reportedly focus on Michael B. Jordan‘s Adonis Creed, son of Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed, looking to take on the son of Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Lundgren, who killed his father in the ring in Rocky IV.

Creed was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Marvel’s Black Panther film, which also stars Jordan. Stallone was originally scheduled to handle directing duties on the sequel but instead he and Jordan chose Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) to take over the film.

Stallone did, however, retain writing duties on the film and in the summer of 2017 he confirmed he had finished it.

The first film debuted on Nov. 25, 2015, to much praise from critics and Rocky fans alike. It earned an estimated $173 million at the box office on a budget of $40 million, and earned Stallone an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Jordan has been gearing up for the film as well, having recently shared a photo of himself in a gym and looking intense while sporting some boxing workout gear.

He also spoke to Deadline back in January and Creed 2 happened to come up during the conversation.

The actors was asked about the status of the project and he replied, “Well, Steven Caple Jr. is going to direct it, and I’m really excited about working with him. Right now, we’re in the process of getting the script tight and making sure that it’s perfect.”

Finally, speaking about when the film may begin shooting, Jordan explained that he was “Not exactly sure when we’re starting,” but added, “In the next few months we’ll get back to it and try to deliver a solid project in Creed 2.”