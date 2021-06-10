‘Conjuring’ and ‘Saw’ Creators Team up for New Horror Franchise

✖

Fans of The Conjuring and Saw movies are in for a real trick or treat, as creators from both film series have teamed up for a brand new horror franchise. According to Deadline, The Conjuring creators Chad and Carey Hayes have tapped Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman to helm The LaLaurie Mansion, the first film in a proposed new franchise of haunted house movies. The movie will be based on the real-life property, which is located in New Orleans, and will partially film on-location. Notably, the LaLaurie Mansion has been closed off to the public for nearly a century.

The house found infamy through the heinous crimes of Madame Delphine MacCarthy Lalaurie, a New Orleans socialite from the early 1800s who was discovered to be a serial killer. She is said to have tortured and killed many slaves on the property. In 1834, the house caught fire and led the public to discover Lalaurie's evil deeds. She fled New Orleans and reportedly was never caught. Kathy Bates previously portrayed a version of LaLaurie in American Horror Story: Coven.

Bousman directed the recent Saw-spinoff film Spiral, as well as three other movies in the franchise: Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV. The creative teaming seems fitting, as both franchises have been immensely successful, each climbing over the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Bousman recently spent time at the LaLaurie Mansion and issued a statement on both the project and his visit.

"Joining this project is a dream come true for me," he said. "For as long as I can remember I have been obsessed with the paranormal. Anyone who studies the supernatural knows the legends and lore of the LaLaurie Mansion. It’s the holy grail of these types of environments."

The director continued, "Recently I was allowed access to the house, and was able to stay there with the Hayes brothers. There is no way to articulate my 72 hours inside those walls. The house consumes you. Its history cripples you. The Hayes Brothers have crafted such an emotional, suspenseful, and scary narrative that I cannot wait to introduce the world to this unbelievable location."

The Hayes Brothers commented as well, expressing excitement over Bousman's involvement. "Not only is Darren an incredibly creative director, but he also knows how to build a franchise," they said. "We are beyond thrilled to have him on this one, and can’t wait to see what he brings to the screen."