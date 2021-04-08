'Saw' 10 Reportedly Gets Greenlight for Development

✖

Saw fans will be excited to learn that a 10th film in the franchise has reportedly been given a greenlight for development. According to horror news outlet Bloody Disgusting, a listing in Production Weekly was the first reveal for the potential new film, currently titled Saw X. This is likely just a working title at this time. The news comes ahead of the release of the Saw franchise's ninth film, Spiral, which is a spinoff of the series.

According to the Production Weekly listing, Saw X is being developed by its founding production companies Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate, but another producer is involved as well. Original Saw director James Wan's production company, Atomic Monster, is marked down as a producer of the potential film. There is no word if Wan himself will be involved in Saw X in any substantial capacity, but the project is "actively in development."

The first Saw film debuted in 2004. It was written by Leigh Whannell and directed by Wan, with the story being crafted by both creators. Whannell also starred in the film, alongside Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, and Tobin Bell. The film was a massive success, financially, earning over $100 million at the global box office, on a budget of only $1.2 million.

The movie would go on to spawn several sequels that all released in consecutive Octobers over the next six years. The final film of the franchise's initial run was 2010's Saw: The Final Chapter. Seven years later, in 2017, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate released Jigsaw, a reboot of the franchise that starred Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson. That film, too, raked in over $100 million at the box office.

While none of the Saw movies have had widespread critical acclaim, audiences have loved them. The only Saw film to bring in a theater revenue of less than $100 million, so far, was Saw VI, which earned over $68 million on a budget of $11 million, which is still a significant return. To date, the Saw franchise has grossed over $976 million at the worldwide box office. It stands to reason that Spiral will likely push the franchise past the $1 billion marks, with Saw X hopefully not far behind.