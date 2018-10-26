‘Clueless’ Remake in the Works at Paramount

Paramount is working on a remake of the 1990s classic Clueless, written by GLOW writer Marquita Robinson and produced by Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver.

According to Deadline, the project is in the very early stages of development. In fact, it is not even clear if this will be a remake or a sequel with the original characters.

The original 1995 film was written and directed by Amy Herckerling, and produced by Scott Rudin and Robert Lawrence. Inspired by Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, Clueless starred Alicia Silverstone as the self-centered Cher Horowitz, who is trying to find love in Beverly Hills. The cast included a collection of actors who would go on to become stars, including Paul Rudd, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer and the late Brittany Murphy.

Clueless went on to become a cult classic and is considered one of the best teen comedies of all time. The film inspired a follow-up TV series that ran three seasons from 1996 to 1999 on ABC and UPN.

Dove Cameron, who starred on Disney’s Descendants, will play Silverstone’s role in an off-Broadway musical based on Clueless. The production will start on Nov. 20 and continue through Jan. 13, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Oliver confirmed she is working on the new film on Twitter. “Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!! As. If,” she wrote.

“Why? Can’t you make anything original?” one follower replied.

“Like… Girls Trip?” Oliver said.

The news of a Clueless remake comes a few months after Silverstone said Heckerling has no interest in making a sequel because she is focused on the musical.

“[Director] Amy Heckerling has made it very clear she does not want to do another one,” Silverstone told Jimmy Fallon in August. “But she is doing a musical on Broadway.”

Coincidentally, while Paramount is working on a Clueless remake, a new version of Emma is also in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Witch) will play the title character.

The script was written by Eleanor Catton, who became the youngest author to win the prestigious Man Booker Price with her 2013 novel The Luminaries. Music director Autumn de Wilde will make her feature directing debut.

Emma was also made into a film in 1996, starring Gwyneth Paltrow. There were also television productions in 1972, 1996 and 2009.

