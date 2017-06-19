Potential New ‘Cloverfield’ Spin-Off ‘Overlord’ Release Date Announced

Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot are collaborating once again to bring audiences Overlord, the rumored fourth installment in the world of Cloverfield. Opening on October 27 of this year is God Particle, the third film in the Clover-verse, making Overlord‘s October 26, 2018 release date and collaboration between Paramount and Bad Robot a pretty sure thing for being the newest installment in the franchise.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success, but as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

The film will be directed by Julius Avery (Sun of a Gun) and stars Jovan Adepo (Fences), Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some!!), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), Dominic Applewhite (The King’s Speech), Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Iain de Caestecker (Lost River), John Magaro (The Big Short), Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortunes of Francois Jane), and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo).

Last year’s 10 Cloverfield Lane ended up being one of the year’s biggest surprises for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film only received one official trailer which debuted a few months ahead of release. Secondly, most audiences didn’t even know a Cloverfield sequel was in the works, let alone being released so quickly after it was announced. Thirdly, it became one of the year’s most effective thrillers, thanks to a ferocious performance from John Goodman.

For as lauded as 10 Cloverfield Lane was, many critics dissected how exactly it fit into the universe of the 2008 found footage film.

When discussing God Particle, director Oren Uziel explained of the Cloverfield franchise, “Other than knowing what kind of quality and feel you’re gonna get from something that’s coming out of Bad Robot and J.J. It just sort of helps to give an understanding of like, ‘Okay I understand what type of movie this is gonna be.’ As far as specifics, I don’t think there is one specific thread that makes it a Cloverfield movie, I guess.”

From that description, it seems as though the franchise will be more in line with something like The Twilight Zone, which allows for a variety of different science fiction premises to take place under one title, without the characters or continuity necessarily connecting to any of the other films.