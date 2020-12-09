Chris Pratt to Develop and Star in Karate Comedy, 'The Black Belt'

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is about to show off his karate skills. He has signed on for an upcoming coming-of-age comedy, The Black Belt. Pratt will produce and star in the independent film based on Russell Green's spec script.

According to Variety, The Black Belt centers on a "shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for an expertise in karate." His unorthodox uncle will join him on this quest and guide him along the way. Pratt will produce the film through his Indivisible Productions alongside producing partner Jon Schumacher. Monarch Media and its principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell will join them in bringing the film to life while Monarch principal Vicky Patel will serve as executive producer.

If Pratt stars as the uncle in The Black Belt, it will mark his second time serving as the guide during an important journey. He previously partnered with Tom Holland in the animated film Onward. He starred as Barley Lightfoot, the street-smart older brother to Holland's wizard character, Ian Lightfoot.

Pratt's Indivisible Productions has multiple projects in the works, including TV series and films. One example is The Terminal List, an upcoming Amazon series based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr. Pratt will star and serve as executive producer while Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce. The Terminal List centers on Lieutenant Commander James Reece, a Navy SEAL.

"On his last combat deployment, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team was killed in a catastrophic ambush that also claimed the lives of the aircrew sent in to rescue them," Carr's synopsis states. "But when those dearest to him are murdered on the day of his homecoming, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government."

There is no set release date for The Terminal List, but the show is on the way. Carr recently posted a photo on his Instagram account that showed a stack of papers with blurred-out text. Carr said that he was working on the scripts for Season 1 of The Terminal List and that Pratt and Fuqua were "going to crush it."

In addition to working on The Black Belt, Pratt is also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will once again portray Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He will also join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. Although Pratt had a request for his co-star, Chris Hemsworth. The man who portrays Thor posted a photo on Instagram that showed him shirtless and flipping a tire in his driveway. His physique sparked several comments on social media, including one from Pratt. The Guardians star jokingly asked Hemsworth to stop working out.

"Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out," Pratt wrote. "Since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I'm gonna need you to put on 25 pounds real quick. Cool, thanks."