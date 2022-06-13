Chris Evans Hilariously Responds to Claims He Was Photoshopped in Disneyland Photos

✖

Photos of Chris Evans at Disney Land went viral this weekend, but the actor had to respond to some concerning speculation about his pose. The actor stood in the exact same position in two different photos, and he looked so out-of-place with the costumed characters that some believed he was photoshopped in. Evans responded with his characteristic self-awareness.

"I promise I'm not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. (And I don't know what to do with my hands,)" Evans tweeted with a facepalm emoji. The actor got over a quarter-million likes on this particular piece of snark. Many commenters responded with other photos of Evans in rigid, identical poses at various events over the years. They found this confession even funnier coming from an A-list actor who spends time on camera for a living.

(Photo: Richard Harbaugh/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)

(Photo: Richard Harbaugh/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)

"I was wondering why you didn't pose with or hug any of the characters," one commented. Another added: "No because it really is SO identical," while a third wrote: "Even the wrinkles in his T-shirt are identical." Meanwhile, some users compared Evans to "a Sim" and took the liberty of photoshopping him into the scenario of their choosing.

Evans was apparently at Disneyland for photos like these to promote his upcoming role as Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's Lightyear. The movie features Buzz as a fictional character in a space-traveling sci-fi epic which would inspire the toy that fans are more familiar with in Toy Story.

Lightyear also stars Keke Palmer, Keira Hairston, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Tim Peake. It was written by Jason Headley, Angus MacLane and Matthew Aldrich and was directed by MacLane. The project has been in the works since about 2016.

Never noticed it before, but you’re right! pic.twitter.com/O7kIJhNe2j — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) June 12, 2022

Lightyear has been a surprisingly challenging concept for some fans to grasp since it is a narrative within a narrative. Some are also displeased that the movie cast Evans rather than Tim Allen in the titular role. Finally, some fans feel this movie is redundant since Buzz Lightyear's origins were already explored in the direct-to-video animated film and TV series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Regardless, Lightyear will kick off a big summer for Disney and Pixar. The movie premieres on Friday, June 17 in theaters around the U.S.