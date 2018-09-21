‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Gives First Look at New Chucky Doll

A Child’s Play reboot is on the way and fans can now get a first look at the new Chucky that will terrorize the movie.

The photo was shared by Orion Pictures and features a more modern version of the murderous “Good Guy” doll holding a knife.

“Wanna play? Your best friend is getting an update,” the studio wrote in a caption on the tweet.

The film is set to star Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us), and Gabriel Bateman (American Gothic) as the new Andy Barclay, the little boy who is manipulated by the possessed doll. Plaza will be playing his mother, Karen Barclay, who gifts him the toy not knowing that it encases a violent evil spirit.

Lars Klevberg (the upcoming Polaroid) has been tapped to direct the Child’s Play reboot from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith (Quantum Break video game), and it is co-produced by author/screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith who wrote Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

The original Child’s Play was released in 1988, launching the franchise that has since gone on to include seven more films, including the newest reboot.

Fans of Chucky have been sharing their thoughts about the reboot online, with some expressing that they are not fully on-board for a reboot of the original film.

“Yeah, no thanks. [Child’s Play creator] DonMancini already has a terrific story going and shows a future for HIS franchise. [Orion Pictures’] movie is just a cheap knockoff [in my opinion,] and a sad excuse to make some money off of another’s life long work,” one person tweeted.

However, there are some who are open to the new film, with one fan writing, “I’ve ALWAYS loved Chucky and the Child’s Play series. Give the reboot a shot. It’s not like they’re going to Star Wars the originals. I’m hopeful.”

Filming is currently underway for the Child’s Play reboot, but a release date does not appear to have been set.