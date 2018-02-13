Charlie Sheen Reveals New, Specific Details About Major League 3

Charlie Sheen has revealed plans for Major League 3, and it’s much closer to happening than most thought.

According to the former Two and a Half Men star, the script is ready, a director is in place, and the cast is set to return. Sheen, who is currently undergoing HIV treatment, says it’s his main project at the moment, and they’re “just looking for someone to write a check.”

“It’s a really smart story,” Sheen told TMZ. “It’s a really great script, David Ward is gonna direct it, he wrote it. It’s fabulous. That’s what I’m primarily focused on.”

Ward, who directed both prior installments of the franchise, is also and accomplished writer. He wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for The Sting and also co-wrote Sleepless in Seattle and Flyboys.

When it comes to the cast, Sheen says the whole Major League cast is on board for the film, except for James Gammon, the actor who played the team’s manager Lou Brown. Gammon died in 2010.

“Everyone’s back except sadly Lou Brown. We’ll do it in his honor,” he said.

However, none of Sheen castmates, such as Wesley Snipes and Corbin Bernsen, have commented on the news. Snipes did not return for Major League II and was replaced, but Bersen stayed with the franchise through the 1998 spin-off Major League: Back to the Minors.

In 2010, Ward said he was developing the film with Sheen set to star. The plot was said to focus on Sheen’s character, Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, coming out of retirement to train a crop of new players. He said the franchise could even continue past the third film with the new characters introduced.

Sheen has been in the headlines a few times as of late.

Most notably, he touched on the struggles in his life since being diagnosed with HIV during a public appearance. His private plane was also recently forced to land and was searched for drugs.

Picture Credit: TMZ, Paramount Pictures