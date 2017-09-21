Charlie Hunnam Says ‘King Arthur’ Went ‘Horribly Wrong’

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword debuted this past May to just $39 million at the box office, and it seems the film’s star, Charlie Hunnam had a bit of apprehension about the movie during filming.

“I couldn’t be in the center of that thing and not be aware it was going horribly wrong,” Hunnam said Friday, via USA Today.

“I had a week when I wasn’t feeling very happy,” he noted. “I had allowed myself to get seduced by the scope of it and the potential upside of that financial scope for what I could then parlay into creatively (producing and writing). That was the bummer for me.”

The film, which cost $175 million to make, was critically panned and currently holds a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier this month, Hunnam debuted his new film, Papillon, at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the film, Hunnam plays a thief sent to a primitive prison camp in colonial French Guiana for a life sentence.

As for what’s next for the actor, he’s planning on taking a bit of a step back.

“I’m going to hang with my girl, I’m going to write the two screenplays I want to write,” Hunnam shared. “I’m going to do some therapy, think a lot about the future and just recalibrate.”

The former Sons of Anarchy star shared that he’s writing “six days a week, usually 15 hours a day,” he says. “I write like it’s my obsession and I’m so happy.”

Hunnam even mused that he may give up acting altogether.

“I don’t know if I feel like I’ve got the chops to get to the destination of putting in Daniel Day-Lewis-caliber performances. Maybe. Maybe not,” he said. “But I’m certainly a long way from it. And I don’t enjoy the process. I f–king love writing. Maybe I’ll just become a writer-producer. I’m really, really seriously considering that.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

