Charlie Hunnam Previews New Movie ‘The Gentlemen’

Charlie Hunnam is fresh off of promoting his Netflix movie Triple Frontier, and he’s now previewed his newest new film, The Gentlemen.

Per Indiewire, the former Sons of Anarchy star was in attendance at CinemaCon to detail the film which re-teams him with his King Arthur director Guy Ritchie.

According to the outlet, The Gentlemen is “a drug-infused, crime-laden tale about a ‘very British drug lord’ intent on selling off his fortune, and having plenty of trouble doing it.”

In addition to Hunnam, the film also stars Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, and Michelle Dockery.

“When I read the script, it’s sort of vintage Guy Ritchie,” Hunnam said if the film. “I grew up on Snatch and [Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels], so when he sent me this script and invited me to be a part of it, I just jumped at the chance.”

“He’s got such an iconic way about him, he really sort of created a lot of that sort of genre and camera movement,” Golding added.

Hunnam went on to say, “He’s very sort of immersive in his process, he needs to be there on set with his actors to fully realize, even though he’s written the script, to realize what it’s gonna be. It evolves very, very rapidly through the course of the day. It’s really remarkable to watch him work in real time. There’s many scenes in this film that were excellent on the page, but the entire thing got thrown out in the morning and he just starts writing and we started improvising and playing … and the whole thing has been reimagined.”

“It’s kind of a challenge, as actors, often we’re very process-oriented, we come with a very clear idea of what we want to do when we arrive. But Guy sort of forces you to be much more fluid, part of that process is what creates the amazing energy that he has in his films,” Hunnam continued. “There’s some sort of weird alchemy to his filmmaking, he’s deeply collaborative and allows everybody to imbue the project with their own philosophy, their own worldview, and yet it goes through the Guy Ritchie filter.”

The Gentleman does not have an official release date, but is currently slated to premiere in 2020. Hunnam has two other films in the pipeline as well — True History of the Kelly Gang and Jungleland — both of which could be released ahead of The Gentlemen.

Photo Credit: Getty/ DANIEL LEAL OLIVAS