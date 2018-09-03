Charlie Hunnam Has 5 Movies in the Works

Since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014, Charlie Hunnam‘s career has had its ups and downs. The actor is putting those bumps in the road behind him as he has five movies in the works for 2018 and 2019.

Hunnam’s most recent movies have not been successful at the box office. Last year, he starred in Guy Ritchie’s big-budget King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which failed to impress critics or audiences. This summer, he was in a remake of Papillon, which earned mixed reviews and has only grossed $4.1 million worldwide.

Despite these recent failures, Hunnam’s career shows no signs of slowing down. In an interview with the Boston Herald, he said the failure of King Arthur did not exactly help his career, but it hasn’t significantly hurt him yet.

“Like anything else, you lose a company an enormous amount of money, then it only diminishes people’s excitement about potentially hiring you again. But ultimately that’s mitigated in our business, because it’s also a creative business,” the British actor said. “Still a business, but the creative element and one would hope after 20 or 30 years that a body of work, the sum total of a body of work is greater than its individual parts. Certainly, like I said, it was not particularly helpful, but it also certainly didn’t feel like the end of my career or anything like that.”

Hunnam said he just finished making Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck. That film was directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) and will be released by Netflix. It centers on a group of five friends hunting down a South American drug lord and also stars Oscar Isaac.

Another film he mentioned is The True Story of the Kelly Gang, directed by Justin Kurzel (Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed). Hunnam called making the Western a “real career highlight for me because he’s one of my favorite director.”

Hunnam also mentioned he is shooting a “contemporary” film in Fall River, Massachusetts.

“There’s certainly a little bit of a tough guy element to the film, but it’s more based in the world of boxing. It’s like a fighting film,” Hunnam said.

The film Hunnam is referring to is Max Winkler’s Jungleland, which co-stars Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) and Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World).

Before those three movies come out, Hunnam will be seen in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces, based on the memoir by James Frey. The film debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. It does not have a wide release date yet.

Outside of Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam also starred in The Lost City of Z, Crimson Peak, Pacific Rim and Children of Men.

