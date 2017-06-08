150 Times Characters Said The Name Of The Movie They’re In

Despite the overwhelming critical disappointment, last year’s Suicide Squad went on to become one of the year’s most successful movies, even earning itself an Oscar for its makeup effects. One of the complaints against the film was its script, forcing normally competent actors to say cheesy lines of dialogue, most notably, forcing Will Smith to say, “What, we some kind of…Suicide Squad?” Despite the groan-inducing moment, Suicide Squad is far from the first movie to force a character to say its title in a scene of dialogue, as you can see in the compilation below.

It’s easy to dismiss a film for including its title into the dialogue, but scattered throughout the 150 films featured in Roman Holiday‘s video above, it’s clear that a film interjecting its name into the script is a trend that goes back decades.

One of the earliest examples, Bride of Frankenstein, doesn’t feel too egregious, as it’s only three words and is an apt description of what’s going on in the same. The same can be said of entries like 50/50, Moonlight, or Good Morning, Vietnam!, in which the film’s title is clearly a reference to a necessary plot point.

Other films, however, feature the title getting shoe-horned into the script so severely, it feels like the actors might as well look directly at the camera to deliver the title.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them wasn’t only one of the biggest mouthfuls to have to say when purchasing a ticket in 2016, but seeing Katherine Waterston have to deliver the line with a straight face was also an arduous task. Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain, and almost every James Bond film on the list are other notable entries of actors appearing uncomfortable when they’re forced to say the movie’s title.

What’s also worth noting is that delivering the film’s title within dialogue shouldn’t automatically mean a movie is bad, as films like Vertigo, Rear Window, and Full Metal Jacket are guilty of the crime, but are considered some of the greatest films of all time.

