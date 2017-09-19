Elvira Reveals the Piece of Merchandise She Most Regrets Approving

In the ’80s, Elvira became one of the biggest pop culture icons in the world, giving personalities like Mr. T and Pee Wee Herman a run for their money. In addition to her work on TV and in film, the Mistress of the Dark dominated the public eye thanks to a variety to merchandise, some of which performer Cassandra Peterson has come to regret allowing to exist.

“I think what comes to mind right away was the smelly thing that you hang in your car,” Peterson told PopCulture.com of the products she regrets approving. “I’m going, ‘Do you really want to have your car smell like Elvira?’” I don’t know what that smells like. After I approved, I thought, ‘I don’t know about that.’”

An Elvira air freshener wasn’t the only item Peterson regrets, with the actress having a harder time escaping this other collectible.

“The second thing is, I once approved my very first action figure and, oh lordy, it was so ugly,” Peterson added. “It could not have made me look more horrific. People still bring it to me to sign it and I’m like, ‘Ah, the ugly Elvira troll doll.’”

Hindsight is 20/20, but who could blame anyone for wanting an action figure of themselves?

“It sounded like a good idea at the time, but when the actual thing came out it was like, ‘Oh, god,’” Peterson recalled. “I just wanted to buy all of them and burn them. Since then, I’ve had some action figures come out that are much, much more attractive looking.”

Elvira has graced hundreds of different items, ranging from t-shirts to lunch boxes to slot machines. In fact, the official Elvira slot machine has become the number one machine in Las Vegas.

“It’s a super fun machine because as it goes on, you get into all these old clips from old horror movies, which is really fun and entertaining,” Peterson explains. “It’s not just like throwing your money in there forever. You actually get a little entertainment value for your money.”

Stay up to date on Elvira’s latest merchandise by heading to Elvira.com.

