‘Captain Marvel’ First Look: See Brie Larson in Costume as Marvel Superhero

On Wednesday, fans got their first look of Brie Larson in costume as Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios’ next big-screen superhero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, portrayed by Brie Larson, is the focus of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, giving fans their best look yet at the superhero in action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: //t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

Larson and Entertainment Weekly teased the first-look preview Tuesday night with a short Twitter interaction that started with Larson asking if EW wanted to “break the internet.”

Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 5, 2018

“Yes! Meet us here at noon ET. We’ve got something Marvel-ous in mind,” Entertainment Weekly responded, to which Larson once again chimed in with “It’s a DATE!”

It’s a DATE! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 5, 2018

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel will follow Air Force pilot Carol Danvers who gains superpowers after being exposed to alien DNA amid the Kree-Skrull war, transforming her into Captain Marvel, a superhero with the ability to fly, project and absorb energy, and possess superhuman strength, speed, and durability.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege, who spoke to The Toronto Sun in April, Captain Marvel is a “heroine that you haven’t seen before,” one that can “kick a–” but is also “funny and sassy and talks back.”

“She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face,” Larson told EW. “She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

The upcoming Marvel Studios venture was originally teased in a post-credits scene at the end of Avengers: Infinity War back in April, which showed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) driving through a city as it descended into chaos as Thanos’ universal purge claimed its victims. Just as they both began to fall victim to the purge, Fury sent a message for help – a starburst logo that belongs to Captain Marvel herself.

Captain Marvel, co-directed by Half Nelson and It’s Kind of a Funny Story’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will also star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, and Lee Pace.

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019.