‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Producer Shares What To Expect From The Reboot

Hitting theaters this weekend is The Mummy, which is the first installment of the “Dark Universe” series of Universal Monsters reboots. The next film to hit theaters, Bride of Frankenstein, has been announced for 2019, with Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon at the helm. Producer Alex Kurtzman revealed some information about what to expect when Bride eventually hits theaters.

“David Koepp wrote a brilliant script,” confessed Kurtzman to Den of Geek. “A brilliant script with a very unique structure and a central relationship that I think is gonna be relatable to a lot of people while also being very true to what I believe people love about Bride.”

Considering there was the popular series of Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser, it made sense to use that mythology to kick off this shared universe of films. Bride, on the other hand, is a bizarre choice for the second installment, something Kurtzman is totally aware of.

“Here’s the weird thing about Bride Of Frankenstein. It is one of the weirdest movies you’ll ever see in your life. It is such a strange film,” explained Kurtzman. “What amazes me is that the bride doesn’t show up until, what, the last ten minutes of the film? Doesn’t say anything, rejects Frankenstein, he pulls a lever and the building explodes and that’s the end of it. It’s not like she has long monologues, it’s not like you get to know her character, it’s not like she goes out into the world. There’s almost no screen time with her.

Despite her lack of screen time, that hasn’t made her any less iconic of a character, which works in the film’s favor.

Kurtzman continued, “And yet everybody remembers the iconic look, the hair, who she was. Articles have been written, there’s Halloween costumes. It’s an enduring character because there’s something mysterious about her and that look, and the idea that she was created to serve another man. Which is gonna be an interesting thing to tackle in this day and age. It might be something we subvert in our film.”

The producer noted, “It will be really interesting to see where we go because I actually think that Bride is maybe a lot more accessible as a character than you may think. Mostly because she’s not really a character yet based on the original Bride Of Frankenstein.”

That’s where both the Bride of Frankenstein and the Mummy have something in common, which is their evocative imagery.

“In the same way that with Karloff and the bandages, all you remember is Karloff in the bandages; he’s out of those bandages in one scene, at the beginning of the film,” Kurtzman pointed out. “He spends the rest of the movie not in the bandages, but you don’t remember that. You remember him in the bandages. That speaks to the unbelievable design work of those characters and the enduring legacy of the looks of those monsters. And I think that’s something we can’t mess around with. That’s sacred ground.”

The Mummy hits theaters this Friday and Bride of Frankenstein hits theaters February 14, 2019.