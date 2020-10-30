'Borat 2': Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to GoFundMe for Film's 'Babysitter' Jeanise Jones

✖

In a kindhearted move, Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen has donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe that was set up for the film's "babysitter" Jeanise Jones. According to Deadline, Cohen — who created and stars as the character of Borat — dropped the hefty amount to help Jones, who was hired as a babysitter for Borat's teenage daughter Tutar, played in the film by adult actress Maria Bakalova. The GoFundMe was launched by Jones' church, who cited her need for the money as being due to a lack of work caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please consider saying thank you to Jeanise with a tangible gift,” read a description on the GoFundMe page. "She’s unemployed right now due to Covid. Previously, she worked on a job for 32 years! She’s faithful! Please consider giving a contribution to simply to say thank you to Jeanise for being 'a moral compass and a light shining in darkness' in this movie. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Sacha Cohen Baron and (producer) Monica Levinson for casting Jeanise in this movie."

Deadline noted that Cohen's donation aside, the GoFundMe has already far surpassed its $100,000 goal. As of this writing, it has brought in more than $146,000 for the beloved Jones. The outlet also reported that Cohen's personal donation will not go to Jones or to her church, but will instead be allocated into her Oklahoma City community to help with programs and organizations that work to meet widespread needs.

In the new Borat film, Jones looks after Tutar, whom she comes to learn is to be given as a bride to a man of great power and notoriety. Under the impression that this is a documentary, she spends time with the girl, and does her best to impart wise words to help the girl get out of her bad situation. It was not until the film was released that she learned it was not necessarily a documentary, but instead a satire film crafted by Cohen.

"I'm feeling like she's from the third world and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women," Jones recently told the New York Post, regarding her role in the project. "I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it." She later explained, "They told me it was a documentary for this young lady to understand she has rights and she can do whatever a man can do."

Jones' pastor, Derrick Scobey, has since spoken out about Cohen's fiscal gesture. "I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has. Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart," he said. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently streaming for free on Amazon Prime, for subscribers of the service.