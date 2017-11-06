Blake Lively Sports Unrecognizable New Look

Blake Lively was almost unrecognizable as she films her new movie, The Rhythm Section, in Dublin.

Photos from the set, published by Yahoo! Entertainment and other outlets, show Lively ditching her glamorous red carpet looks for baggy pants and a short, shaggy hairdo.

Lively joined The Rhythm Section in August, Deadline reported at the time. The film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by IM Global with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the team behind the James Bond movies. Reen Morano, who directed the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, is directing.

Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, whose life is changed after her family is killed in a plane crash. She goes on a journey of self-destruction before a journalist finds her during his investigation into the crash. After the journalist is killed, she decides to become an assassin to find his killers.

The novel is part of a series that also includes Gemini, The Third Woman and Chameleon.

Lively was last seen on the big screen in All I See Is You, which opened last month. She’s also set to work on The Husband’s Secret, based on a Liane Moriarty novel, and Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor.