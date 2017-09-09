New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ TV Trailer Reveals More Story

Blade Runner 2049 is the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi cult-classic film, and fans can catch some new footage in the movie by watching the latest TV Trailer above!

In the sequel, Ryan Gosling plays “Officer K” a Blade Runner who uncovers some kind of big secret about the replicant race, which threatens to unravel the final knot of civilization. Officer K soon finds he’s in a race against other factions (like Jared Leto’s replicant creator, Niander Wallace) to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), the legendary Blade Runner who’s been missing for years, but may hold the key to averting society’s collapse.

This latest TV trailer reveals more about the connection between Wallace and Deckard: the two men(?) seem to each hold a piece of a puzzle that will determine the future of both humanity and the replicants. We also get a sense of Blade Runner 2049 being much more of a mystery story/chase film, wherein K is constantly on the run, trying to stay one step ahead of his pursuers.

Truth be told, Blade Runner 2049 could use a bit more adrenaline in its marketing campaign; the first trailers for the film have been very atmospheric and cinematic — which is to say, not that exciting.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th. In addition to Gosling and Ford, the film will star Robin Wright (House of Cards), Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Ana de Armas (War Dogs). It’s directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Prisoners).