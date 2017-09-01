‘Blade Runner 2049’ Is Longer Than the Original

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on Oct. 6, and fans can now prepare for the film’s long runtime, with Collider reporting that the film clocks in at 2 hours and 32 minutes without credits.

The film picks up thirty years after the events of the original, following blade runner Officer K (Ryan Gosling) as he uncovers a dark secret that could potentially plunge what’s left of the human race into total chaos. To avoid this, he sets out on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

As fans know, Ford starred in the original Blade Runner, which ran for 1 hour and 57 minutes and ended in the year 2017. As 30 years leaves a lot to be explained, director Denis Villeneuve is releasing three short films prior to Blade Runner 2049, the first of which dropped this week.

“I asked a couple of artists I respect to create three short stories that dramatize some key events that appear after 2019 when the first ‘Blade Runner’ takes place but before ‘Blade Runner 2049,’” Villeneuve said in the clip, which features Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) and his new line of Replicants, which he calls Nexus 9.

Photo Credit: Alcon Entertainment