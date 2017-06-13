Best Movie Trailer Award Winners 2017

The Golden Trailer Awards hosted their 18th annual event, naming the best previews for films and TV series in a total of 115 categories.

While Wonder Woman and The LEGO Batman Movie standout as some of the most awarded films in the 2017 awards ceremony, a number of films earned recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. This might reflect why the films performed so well at the box office — after all, the trailers are the most crucial part of any film’s marketing! Therefore, they deserve to be rewarded.

Here is a list of winners from the biggest film categories at the Golden Trailer Awards:

Best Of Show:

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Captain America: Civil War, Disney/ Marvel

Baby Driver, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

The House, New Line Cinema, mOcean

I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Dunkirk, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

IT, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Manchester By The Sea, Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

Logan, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Blade Runner 2049, Warner Bros., Wild Card

A Cure for Wellness, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Nice Guys, Warner Bros, Big Picture

Bad Santa 2, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

Deep Water: The Real Story, Blackfella Films, The Trace House

In total, Warner Brothers grabbed 26 awards at the Golden Trailer Awards, making it the studio with the most wins at the studio. Their box office reflects such dominance, with a their films grossing over $750 million domestically in 2017. Disney, on the other hand, who took home significantly less awards has topped $1.1 billion this year with less titles. Meanwhile, Logan studio 20th Century Fox is sitting comfortably with over $800 million at the box office on the year.

