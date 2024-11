The bad moms are back and we couldn’t be more excited.

The official trailer for Bad Moms Christmas has dropped and it this time everyone’s favorite hard-ish partying moms are back to take back Christmas.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn reprise their roles from the first film of the franchise, but this time the characters are joined by their own moms, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon.

The movie is set for release in November 2017.