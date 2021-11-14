Another Former ‘Spider-Man’ Star Is Not Ruling out Potential Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be a gamechanger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by further exploring the idea of the multiverse. It’s been confirmed that Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With the return of these villains, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, there has been rampant speculation about what other characters might appear, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as variants of Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane.

Dunst is currently promoting her new role in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and she was asked by Variety at AFI Fest if she would ever be willing to return to the world of Spider-Man. “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she said. “I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.” Dunst starred as Mary Jane opposite Maguire in Sam Raimi’s beloved Spider-Man trilogy.

Dunst was previously asked by Total Film if she was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which she denied. “I’m not in that movie, no,” laughingly said. “I know there’s rumors, right?” When pressed further, considering Molina’s confirmed return, Dunst replied “No, I’m the only one [not back]. ‘Can’t put an old girl in there!’”

Another actor who has born the brunt of questioning about a movie he may or may not be in is Garfield. The second of our possible Spider-Men is starring in the upcoming Netflix film tick, tick… Boom! and has had to deny his involvement numerous times. “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he told Variety. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f—ing cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.”

“But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening,” he conceded. “No matter what I say, I’m f—ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.” Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17, so fans will have to wait until then to find out who has a good poker face.