Tobey Maguire's Wife Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce 4 Years After Split

Actor Tobey Maguire's estranged wife Jennifer Meyer filed for divorce in Los Angeles last week, four years after the two announced their breakup. The couple married in September 2007 and share two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 13, and son Otis Tobias, 11. There were rumors the two were reconciling in 2017, but Meyer called Maguire the "greatest ex-husband" in 2018.

Meyer, a jewelry designer, submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to Us Weekly. The former couple announced their split in October 2016, following nine years of marriage. "After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," Maguire, 45, and Meyer, 43, said at the time. "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

A source later told Us Weekly the 2016 split was "not sudden." The two were "committed to remaining friends for their children and wanted to make sure of that," the source said at the time. "They went back and forth on this decision but realized this is where the relationship is and they simply grew apart."

There were some rumors about the couple reconciling in late 2017 when they appeared at a launch party for Meyer's jewelry collection together, reports TMZ. Those rumors were dispelled when Meyer spoke about her post-breakup relationship with Us Weekly in January 2018. "He’s my best friend," the jewelry designer said, later calling the Spider-Man actor the"greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have." She said the two work well together co-parenting their kids. It "manages to work out really well," she said.

Maguire and Meyer have both moved on. In May 2019, an insider told Us Weekly Meyer was dating NBA agent Rich Paul. At that time, they were dating for six months and were "super happy and super in love." Maguire has been linked to Tatiana Dieteman since August 2018. A source told Us in March that Dietman gets along well with Maguire's children and Meyer.

Maguire is best known for starring in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and has been very selective when it comes to projects lately. He was last seen on the big screen in 2014's Pawn Sacrifice and also appeared in the IFC comedy series The Spoils of Babylon. In 2017, he was the narrator for The Boss Baby. It is rumored he will appear in Damien Chazelle's upcoming 2021 movie about Hollywood, titled Babylon.