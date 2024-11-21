Anne Hathaway to Star in Colleen Hoover Book Adaptation

Anne Hathaway is bringing another book to life. The actress will star in the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book Verity, as reported by Variety.

Per the report, She will star as “Verity Crawford, a famous author who is unable to finish her thriller novel after a car accident leaves her badly injured and incapacitated. So her husband Jeremy offers a struggling writer named Lowen a huge sum of money to complete the remaining books in the series. Lowen accepts the gig but uncovers dark secrets in the process — including an unfinished manuscript that hints at chilling admissions about Verity and her family’s past — leaving Lowen to determine if Verity is a gifted fictionist or deranged psychopath.” The roles of Jeremy and Lowen are not currently cast.

The book was self-published in 2018. It was an instant hit and spent months on the New York Times best-sellers list, selling more than one million copies in 2023. The story is described as a “gothic, psychosexual thriller” in the vein of Rebecca and Gone Girl.

Michael Showalter, who worked with Hathaway on the 2024 rom-com The Idea of You, is directing the film for Amazon MGM. The film will be a theatrical release. Hathaway and Hoover will also serve as a producer on the film.

Hoover’s latest film adaptation, It Ends With Us, directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Blake Lively, grossed $349 million globally against its $25 million budget. A film version of another book, Reminders of Him, is in the works at Universal Pictures.

Speaking with TODAY, Hoover never had dreams of this level of stardom. “My goal was, ‘Oh, I hope I write a book someday.’ That’s as far as it went. You know, I just wanted to sit down, get an idea, write a book, maybe someone would read it,” Hoover said. “Actually thinking about having a book that was on The New York Times (bestseller list) was not even in my brain.”