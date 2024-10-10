Anne Hathaway Apologizes to Journalist After ‘Awful Interview’ Goes Viral

Anne Hathaway is reflecting on a moment in which she didn’t present her best self. The Bride Wars actress recently issued an apology to journalist Kjersti Flaa after Flaa posted a disastrous interview that she did with the actress in 2012. “Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway’s publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway,” Flaa said on her show, Flaawsome Talk. “I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing.”

In the interview, Hathaway was speaking to journalists at a press junket to promote Les Misérables, and her answers to Flaa were less than stellar. Flaa asked the actors to sing their responses to the questions to make the interview a bit different and playful, and in line with the singing in the film. Hathaway didn’t take a liking to the idea, telling Flaa it “was not very positive to that ide.” Hathaway’s co-stars Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman participated in the.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I also showed clips of her when she was being quite dismissive towards me, and it created some reactions,” Flaa explained of other moments in the interview. But luckily, Hathaway realizes the error of her ways.

Flaa explained that Hathaway sent her “a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview, and she apologized for being…giving me an awful interview basically,” she said. “It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary eyed, ’cause I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note. And we decided that I wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did.”