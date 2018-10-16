All the ’90s Franchises Coming to Theaters in 2019

The ’90s were a wild time for pop culture, and in 2019, a number of big franchises from the era are returning by way of the big screen.

Nostalgia is always a big a draw for moviegoers, so its entirely likely that a large percent of the revived franchises will be incredibly successful.

Below, we have put together a list of all the ’90s franchises that are hitting theaters next year, from a list shared by Fandango.

Aladdin

Release Date: May 24, 2019

Aladdin is one of the most beloved animated Disney films of all-time, and in 2019, it gets new life by way of a live-action remake.

The film stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar, and the inimitable Will Smith as the Genie.

Men In Black

Release Date: June 14, 2019

Promoted as a spinoff of the original Men in Black franchise — which began in 1997 and starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones — MIB will reportedly focus on the London base of the alien-tracking secret agents.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson.

The Lion King

Release Date: July 19, 2019

Aladdin isn’t the only Disney film getting a live-action remake, as The Lion King is also getting the treatment.

The classic 1994 animated Disney film returns in 2019, starring the voice talents of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Kani, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, and the legendary James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role from the original film.

Pokemon

Release Date: May 10, 2019

There might not have been a bigger ’90s franchise that has maintained its staying power as well as Pokemon, and in 2019 the pocket monsters return to the big screen in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Based on the video game of the same name, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the CGIed titular hero, alongside the live-action talents of Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe.

Toy Story 4

Release Date: June 21, 2019

With three critically acclaimed films already out — the first of which opened in 1995 — Toy Story 4 has quite the legacy to follow.

The majority of the cast from the first three films will return — such as Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts and Laurie Metcalf — but the new film will also add Patricia Arquette in an as-yet-unnamed role.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Release Date: October 11, 2019

Are You Afraid of the Dark? first began airing in 1992, bringing anthology horror stories aimed at younger viewers.

While very little is known the Are You Afraid of the Dark? film adaptation, it will reportedly hit the big screen next year with Gary Dauberman — writer of the Conjuring franchise spinoff films — reportedly penning the script.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Sonic The Hedgehog is just as iconic as Mario and Donkey Kong in the world of video games, and the speedy blue hero will finally be racing to the big screen since his inception in 1991.

Featuring the voice talent of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, the film also Jim Carrey as Ivo Robotnik / Dr. Eggman, as well as James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Frank C. Turner, and Neal McDonough.

The Addams Family

Release Date: October 11, 2019

The Addams family technically began in the 1930s with a series of cartoons in The New Yorker drawn by cartoonist Charles Addams.

In the 1960s, a TV series featuring the macabre family crept into households, and then the ’90s brought the classic Addams Family films that are considered black-comedy classics.

In 2019, the Addams will return in a new animated adventure featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Allison Janney.