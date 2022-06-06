Mystery of Alan Cumming's Chimpanzee Co-Star From 'Buddy' Just Took a Huge Turn

✖

Tonka, the chimpanzee who acted alongside Brendan Fraser in George of the Jungle and Alan Cumming in Buddy, is still alive, despite what court records show. Last year, Tonka's owner, Tonia Haddix, claimed Tonka died. However, PETA announced on June 2 that Tonka is still alive and was found recently in Haddix's Sunrise Beach, Missouri home.

Haddix filed court documents in Missouri claiming Tonka died after suffering a stroke and heart failure in May 2021, and she burned the chimpanzee's body. However, on June 1, authorities searched Haddix's home after PETA obtained an emergency court order. They found Tonka still alive, hidden away alongside a 60-inch television and an iPad. Haddix faked Tonka's death in a last-ditch effort to keep Tonka and six other chimpanzees after a judge ordered her to turn over the animals to the Center for Great Apes sanctuary in Wauchula, Florida, reports Rolling Stone.

Authorities found Tonka in a small cage nailed to the floor in Haddix's basement, PETA said. He was overweight, could not go outside, and had no relationship with other chimpanzees. The break in the case came when PETA received a phone call recording, with Haddix admitting Tonka was still alive and said he would be euthanized on June 2. Rolling Stone also obtained the recording.

Haddix spoke with Rolling Stone, admitting Tonka was living in her home the entire time. However, she denied planning to euthanize the animal. Instead, she said her longtime veterinarian was planning to visit Tonka for a check-up because of his poor health. The doctor said Tonka would eventually have to be euthanized though.

Even though Haddix could be found in contempt of court for lying under oath, Haddix was surprisingly nonchalant about her situation. "Honey, I've been held in contempt of court three times," she told Rolling Stone. "I have paid $50 a day [in fines]. I've been through the mill. I'm sure that there'll be some jail time in this. Do I care? No, I don't care. It's because it's about that kid. As long as that kid is safe, I don't care about nothing out there."

This week's surprising discovery is the latest bizarre twist in PETA's search for Tonka's whereabouts. The situation dates back to 2016, when PETA sued Tonka's original owner, Connie Casey, who ran the now-closed Missouri Primate Foundation. PETA accused Casey of violating the Endangered Species Act and keeping nearly a dozen chimpanzees in terrible facilities. Haddix tried to help Casey by taking Tonka and six other chimpanzees, but PETA insisted the animals would still be in poor shape. They added Haddix as a defendant in the suit and eventually, a judge ruled that the animals had to go to the sanctuary in Florida.

Haddix refused to let Tonka go though. She claimed she promised him he would "never ever have to do anything that he doesn't want to do ever, ever again," she told Rolling Stone. So, she decided to fake Tonka's death in 2021. PETA didn't believe her and the organization continued fighting for Tonka. Cumming even joined in the crusade, offering $20,000 to anyone with information that would lead to Tonka's discovery.

"After months of searching, Tonka has finally been found and help is on the way," PETA attorney Jared Goodman said in a statement. "He has endured nearly a year of isolation and likely needs urgent care, but if all goes well, PETA will soon arrange for him to be moved to a lush sanctuary where he'll have a chance for a real-life at last." PETA plans to bring in an independent vet to decide if Tonka is healthy enough to travel.

Haddix told Rolling Stone she thinks Tonka can't survive a trip to the sanctuary. Even if he does, she believes a lack of human contact could also kill him. Tonka is a "people chimpanzee because he was raised for the movie sets and he could care less about other chimpanzees," Haddix said. "He doesn't act like another chimpanzee, he loves people." Haddix has no idea who would have told PETA about Tonka's location. She considers him her "best friend" and believes she will die without him.