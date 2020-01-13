Adam Sandler’s ‘Uncut Gems’ Oscar Snub ‘Waterboy’ Response Is Gold

Fans were shocked when Adam Sandler was not nominated for an Oscar on Monday, but the comedian took it in stride. He posted a tweet about the perceived snub for his work on Uncut Gems, saying that it is fine by him. Sandler even gave his congratulations to fellow actor Kathy Bates.

Uncut Gems is one of the biggest critical darlings of 2019, and is considered by many the best work of Sandler’s career. That’s why on Monday, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the Academy Awards nominees, Sandler was immediately trending.

Fans were outraged on Sandler’s behalf that his name was not included on the list of nominees. When Sandler himself joined the conversation, he seemed generally unfazed. He referred to himself by his nickname “Sandman” while addressing the controversy on Twitter.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

Sandler punctuated the tweet with a photo of Bates in Waterboy, where she played the mother of Sandler’s character. It was a subtle reminder to fans that, as much as they loved Uncut Gems, to many, Sandler is still the goofy comedian of over two decades ago.

Fans responded with love and appreciation for Sandler, referencing Uncut Gems, Waterboy and many other films he has been in over the years. Some were clearly longtime Sandler fans, while others were only interested in his new drama.

Mama deserves 1,000 Oscars. I’m also very excited to see what demonic movie you create now that you got shut out of the Oscars. — Jeff Kotuby 🦅🦆 (@JeffKotuby) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, some fans echoed Sandler’s congratulations for Bates. The actress was nominated for best supporting actress for her work in Richard Jewell, the biographical drama about the man who found a bomb at the 1986 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

The movie was a commercial flop, making back just $26.6 million of its $45 million budget at the box office. It was nearly a career-worst opening weekend for producer Clint Eastwood, and Bates was the only one to get nominated for the film. This is Bates’ third nomination for best supporting actress, though she has not won before. However, in 1991, she did win best lead actress for her work in Misery.

The 2020 Oscar nominations took over social media on Monday morning, and Sandler is not the only “snub” fans are heartbroken over. Others include Awkwafina, Pedro Almodovar, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Lopez. Users rallied around the hashtag “not my Oscars” to vent their frustrations.