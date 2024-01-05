Adam Sandler's Highly-Anticipated Movie 'On Pause' After Directors Breakup

The future of an eagerly anticipated Adam Sandler movie is uncertain. The sequel to Uncut Gems, the critically lauded movie from brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, is now delayed following a change to the directing team. In a new interview with Variety, Benny gives a sparse update on the follow-up, confirming that he had dropped out of the film, which was also to star Megan Thee Stallion.

Benny acknowledged that he was to direct the movie with Josh initially. However, he told Variety that contrary to reports, he did not co-write the script, nor has he been a significant part of the creative process in any way. Currently, Safdie said the movie is "on pause." When asked if he might work with Josh again, he replied, "I don't know."

Benny insisted his split with Josh was amicable despite recent rumors suggesting otherwise. "It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore," he says. "I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life."

Sandler revealed some new details about the movie sequel during an interview with Collider in 2023. The actor gave the audience a glimpse into the film's plot, revealing that the story revolves around the world of sports memorabilia. He also shared some speculation about when the project might begin production, saying, "It's in the sports memorabilia world. And I just kind of want them to decide how they want to present it... We're working on that, but I think this summer."

He confirmed, in 2022, that he was working with the Safdie brothers on a new film, praising their unmatched work ethic and their ability to write and direct movies together. The only other noteworthy revelation from Sandler thus far has been that the script's first draft is extremely long at 340 pages, which is expected to be cut considerably down for the film's final version.

It was expected that the Safdies would return to a setting similar to Uncut Gems' true story by setting their new movie with Sandler "in the world of sports memorabilia." The plot of Uncut Gems revolved around Sandler's character, Howard Ratner, making a wager on the Boston Celtics game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal. In the early stages of the story, Howard even acquires Kevin Garnett's 2008 championship ring as a form of collateral for a rare opal.

With Sandler and Safdie returning to the realm of sports memorabilia, their next film may also include actual sports artifacts and appearances by famous athletes. Now, with the movie essentially in stasis, it's uncertain if that will come to pass.