Adam Driver Gets Candid About Wild Lady Gaga Sex Scene in ‘House of Gucci’

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga really got into character in House of Gucci, even improvising moments of their wild sex scene, Driver told Entertainment Weekly. The steamy scene happens early in the movie between fashion empire heir Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and his new wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), before Reggiani is eventually convicted of hiring an assassin to shoot him.

“[Reggiani] very much uses sex as a tool, and I feel like it kind of physically embodies what’s going on between them; he comes from this not necessarily emotionally vapid, but [his life is] not as passionate, and that’s what she brought,” Driver told the outlet at the Ridley Scott film’s New York City premiere. Preparing for the sex scene wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, with the two actors blocking it out as they would “any fight or any scene,” but the interesting and animalistic noises that Driver and Gaga let out while filming were more organic.

“We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but, we winged it!” Driver said with a laugh. “I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go.” The two stars even fist-bumped over their performances during the Graham Norton Show after the host called the scene”one of the best sex scenes I’ve seen in forever.”

Gaga has been open about her intensive acting techniques while embodying Reggiani, previously revealing she spoke in her Italian accent even when she wasn’t filming. In Gaga’s new Hollywood Reporter profile, she opened up about the Stanislavski acting technique she used to channel her own traumatic experiences into her character. “I was falling apart as [Reggiani] fell apart. When I say that I didn’t break character, some of it was not by choice,” she shared. Having previously experienced a kind of dissociative state before, Gaga revealed Scott intervened when he became concerned about the impact her performance was having on her mental health.

“Ridley said, ‘I don’t want you traumatizing yourself,’” Gaga shared. “And I said, ‘I already have. I’ve already been through this anyway. I might as well give it to you.’ And he said, ‘Well, leave it here and don’t do this to yourself anymore.’”