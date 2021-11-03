Lady Gaga Responds to Patrizia Reggiani’s Criticism of Her ‘House of Gucci’ Portrayal

Lady Gaga is portraying real-life convict Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci, and recently the singer responded to the Italian socialite’s criticisms of the role. Back in March, Reggiani spoke with ANSA, an Italian wire service, and offered some harsh words for Gaga. “I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” she said.

Most recently, while speaking to British Vogue, Gaga explained her position on why she chose not to meet with Reggiani before portraying her on film. “I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she said. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.” Gaga added, “I did not want anything that had an opinion that would color my thinking in any way.”

.@LadyGaga, pop superstar and leading lady in the feverishly anticipated ‘House of Gucci’, is styled by @Edward_Enninful and photographed by Steven Meisel in British Vogue’s December 2021 issue. https://t.co/Rij3anFRId — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 3, 2021

House of Gucci is a crime biopic about the fall of the Gucci family and specifically focuses on the death of Maurizio, who was the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci. In 1995, while he was the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio was murdered. Years later, in 1998, Reggiani was tried and convicted of arranging his murder and hiring a hitman to kill him. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison but was released in 2016 after only serving 18 years.

The new film will depict the events surrounding Maurizio’s death, as well as the aftermath, but it is unclear how far back or forward the story will reach. The script for the film, written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, which was written by Sara Gay Forden. Acclaimed director Ridley Scott is directing the film and will also produce alongside his wife Giannina Scott and Manchester by the Sea producer Kevin J. Walsh.

In addition to Gaga and Driver, the film also stars several other high-profile actors in significant roles. Al Pacino portrays Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father. Jared Leto will appear in the film as Paolo Gucci, Aldo’s son and Maurizio’s cousin, who also died in 1995. Other cast members include Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Camille Cottin, who plays Maurizio’s girlfriend, Paola Franchi. House of Gucci is currently set to open in theaters on Nov. 24.