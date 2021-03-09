Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Undergo Dramatic Transformation in First Photo for 'House of Gucci'

✖

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are starring in the new movie House of Gucci, and the first photo of the pair in character reveals the dramatic transformation they've undergone for the film. Gaga shared the first image to her social media pages, with her and Driver posing in front of a snowy and mountainous background. Gaga is wearing an all-black outfit with some gold jewelry and a white hat.

Gaga also appears to have dyed her hair, which is usually a light color, many shades darker. As for Driver, he is sporting all white and wearing a pair of glasses. He also has his hair colored brown, which is s shift from his natural black. In a caption on the post, Gaga wrote, "Signore e Signora Gucci," identifying the pair as playing real-life couple Maurizio Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani.

House of Gucci is a crime biopic about the fall of the Gucci family and specifically focuses on the death of Maurizio, who was the grandson of the brand's founder, Guccio Gucci. In 1995, while he was the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio was murdered. Years later, in 1998, Reggiani was tried and convicted of arranging his murder and hiring a hitman to kill him. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison but was released in 2016 after only serving 18 years.

The new film will depict the events surrounding Maurizio's death, as well as the aftermath, but it is unclear how far back or forward the story will reach. The script for the film, written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, which was written by Sara Gay Forden. Acclaimed director Ridley Scott is directing the film and will also produce alongside his wife Giannina Scott and Manchester by the Sea producer Kevin J. Walsh.

In addition to Gaga and Driver, the film also stars a number of other high-profile actors in significant roles. Al Pacino portrays Maurizio's uncle, Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio's father. Jared Leto will appear in the film as Paolo Gucci, Aldo's son and Maurizio's cousin, who also died in 1995. Other cast members include Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Camille Cottin, who plays Maurizio's girlfriend, Paola Franchi. House of Gucci is currently set to open in theaters on Nov. 24.