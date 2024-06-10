'Practical Magic 2' With Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman In the Works

It's been announced that Practical Magic 2 is in the works and not one but TWO of its witchy stars are rumored to be returning. Variety reports that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are expected to return for the sequel, as both stars and producers.

Little is known about the new film at this time but, according to Variety, Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man) will write the screenplay for the new movie. No director is said to be attached at this time, and it is unclear if any of the original film's cast members, aside from Bullock and Kidman, will be back.

Practical Magic is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, and opened in theaters in 1998. The film was directed by Griffin Dunne, from a screenplay Goldsman wrote with Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks. In addition to Bullock and Kidman, Practical Magic starred Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn, Goran Višnjić, and Evan Rachel Wood.

In the film, Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are descended from a long line of witches. "Raised by their aunts after their parents' death from a family curse, the sisters were taught the uses of practical magic as they grew up," reads a synopsis of the movie. "As adults, Sally and Gillian must use their magic to destroy the evil spirit of Gillian's abusive boyfriend before it kills them."

Practical Magic opened to mixed reviews from critics, as well as an underwhelming box office revenue — it earned just over $68 million against a budget of $75 million — but has grown a cult following over the years.