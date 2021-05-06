'A Quiet Place Part II' Teases Horrifying Final Release Trailer

✖

A Quiet Place Part II has released a final trailer ahead of its theatrical debut, and the clip teases some horrifying scares. The teaser opens with some new footage of Lee Abbott, played by John Krasinski, walking through the same small town market the family was seen getting supplies from in the first film. It becomes clear that this a flashback to before the alien invasion that wrought havoc on the world.

Lee notices the clerk and another customer watching some news coverage and asks them about it. The clerk, not looking away from the screen, says that he thinks a "bomb" exploded. The scene then cuts to the chaos outside as the alien creatures begin to crash down and start their attack. The teaser eventually cuts to some footage we've seen in past trailers, showing the aftermath of what happened to the Abbot family in the first movie. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) is the only hope her children have for safety, but they may not be the only ones.

Krasinski directed both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, in addition to appearing in both films. He also co-wrote the first film and wrote the sequel on his own. Along with Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II brings back Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, as the Abbot children, Reagan and Marcus. New cast members this time around include Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Lots of horror activity happening on the new streaming service @paramountplus Follow up movies for both Pet Sematary and Paranormal Activity will both be exclusive to the service as well as the upcoming A Quiet Place II arriving soon after it’s cinema release. pic.twitter.com/qZWW0FxzA2 — it’shorror (@its_horror) February 27, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to be released last year, even holding its world premiere on March 8, 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused nationwide closures of theaters, which led to the film being postponed. It is now set to premiere on May 28. It will then become available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days later. Right now, Paramount+ is offering a free trial of its epic streaming service, which gives subscribers access to a mountain of entertainment that includes film franchises like Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible.