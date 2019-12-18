‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Teaser Trailer Shows Emily Blunt on the Run

The first teaser for A Quiet Place: Part II is here, and it will have you holding your breath. With the first look released Wednesday morning by Paramount Pictures, the horror sequel returns to a version of earth that was overrun with savage alien monsters, and from the looks of it, they are not gone yet. The full-length trailer will be out on New Year’s Day.

The 30-second teaser, reminiscent of the original, yet clearly establishing that it will forge its own path as well, shows Evelyn Abbot (Emily Blunt) leading her two grown children down a path in the woods. As before, there is a narrow strip of sand laid out for them to keep their footsteps silent, but in the teaser, they come to the end of it. Evelyn looks over her shoulder at her daughter, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and her son, Marcus (Noah Jupe), then turns around and takes one dramatic step off the path.

The details of this post-apocalyptic world are perfectly in place, as ever. The movie clearly follows shortly after the original, as Evelyn still wears an over-sized bandage on one foot. The characters also have their pant legs rolled up to avoid rustling, though when their bare feet hit the dead leaves, that may be difficult.

According to Paramount, the new movie will find the Abbott family driven out of their home, which was rigged for survival until the events of the previous movie. They will now need to fight for survival in the outside world, which is a mystery to them, all while keeping silent.

Apparently, they will need to do more than that as well. The synopsis says that “they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond” their home, so we may see new monsters as well. On the other hand, it may be referring to rival bands of humans, as is often the case in post-apocalyptic movies.

A Quiet Place was one of the biggest hits of 2018, and was credited with helping advance a renaissance for the horror genre in general. It was directed by The Office star John Krasinski, who played Lee Abbott in the film. Krasinksi returns as director in the sequel as well, and he co-wrote the script again with Scott Beck and others.

There are new cast members this time around, however, including Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy. Given the length of the cast list, it seems safe to say the Abbotts were not the only survivors of the alien invasion.



A Quiet Place: Part II is due out in theaters on March 20, 2020.