‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Has Started Filming, John Krasinski Confirms

A Quiet Place was one of 2018’s breakout films, and now actor/director/co-writer John Krasinski has confirmed that the sequel — A Quiet Place 2 — has started filming. Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt co-starred in the original film, along with young actors Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward, all of whom played their children. The shocking turn of events in the films implies that Krasinski will not be starring in the new one, but he did write the script for the new film and is once again directing.

Joining Blunt, Simmonds, and Jupe this time around are Brian Tyree Henry (Child’s Play 2019) and Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Batman Begins). Little is know about their characters at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In April 2018 Krasinski wrote an article for Empire, explaining how he came to be involved with the film and what making it was like.

View this post on Instagram #PartII A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

“A Quiet Place first came to me as a spec script that the producers Drew Form and Brad Fuller had with Paramount,” he explained. “We were prepping for [TV series] Jack Ryan and Drew said to me, ‘Hey, quick question. Would you ever do a genre movie?’ ‘You mean like a horror movie?’ I asked. ‘I can’t watch horror movies, I’m way too scared. But yeah, maybe I could act in one if it was a cool idea.’ “

“So then he pitched me the one-liner — a family who can’t make a sound… or terrible things happen,” Krasinski continued, then going on to say that he “was immediately hooked.”

“At the time, we had just had our second daughter, Violet. So Emily and I were actually living through the terrifying first days of new parenthood,” the former Office star added. “I was already an open nerve of emotions and fears — so as I read through the spec script I couldn’t help but obsess over the idea that this story could be so much more than just a scary movie.”

“It could actually be one of the best metaphors for parenthood ever: ‘What would you REALLY do for your kids?’ I immediately started writing down pages and pages of ideas. Those ideas quickly turned into scenes and I suddenly found myself rushing down the stairs to enlist my secret weapon: my wife,” Krasinski admitted. “I’ll never forget Emily sitting on the couch, watching me bounce all over the living room as I pitched her one new scene after the next. I may or may not have been out of breath as I finally finished (definitely out of breath) and looked up to her. And then? Silence.”

“I remember Emily just looking back at me with the most curious look on her face. (‘Oh God, she hated it.’) Then suddenly — after a brilliantly delivered stage pause, btw — she finally said, ‘You need to direct this.’ By the time I called the producers back only 48 hours later, I was indeed agreeing to be in the movie… if they would let me rewrite it… and direct,” he later said.

A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2020.