'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Revealed by John Krasinski: 'We've Waited Long Enough'

✖

A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed again, as the film is now scheduled to hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend. Writer-director John Krasinski shared the news himself Thursday evening, telling fans they have "waited long enough" to see the second chapter in his science-fiction horror saga. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters in March 2020 and even had its world premiere in New York City just days before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown began last year.

"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough," Krasinski wrote on Twitter, confirming the film will open on May 31, 2021. This is more than a year after it was originally scheduled to hit theaters, and over three years after the original A Quiet Place became a surprise international hit for Paramount Pictures. A Quiet Place Part II had its world premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on March 8, 2020 and Krasinski was set to host Saturday Night Live to promote the film. That appearance was canceled and he finally hosted the show on Jan. 30.

They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough.

A QUIET PLACE PART II

MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II is expected to be one of the blockbuster titles Paramount will release to Paramount+ between 35 and 45 days after its theatrical release. ViacomCBS announced the plan last week. The company did not specifically announce which titles will get the early streaming treatment, but they are expected to include Krasinski's film, as well as Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. This plan is a little different from Warner Bros., which is releasing films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, and are only available for the first month before becoming exclusive to theaters until the traditional home video window opens.

A Quiet Place Part II picks up from the events of the first film, with Emily Blunt returning as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as Regan, and Noah Jupe as Marcus. Djimon Honsou and Cillian Murphy joined the cast. Although Krasinski's character Lee Abbott died in the first film, he returned for flashbacks. Krasinski also wrote the script, although the story for the original film was by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Paramount has high hopes for the A Quiet Place franchise, as acclaimed filmmaker Jeff Nichols (Mud, Loving, Take Shelter) was hired to write and direct the third film. The plot is still unknown, and it is likely it is a spin-off rather than a follow-up to the second film. Krasinski came up with the original idea Nichols' film, Deadline reports.