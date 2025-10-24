‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Chris O’Donnell Played Iconic Character in 2 Huge ’90s Movies

Before being known for 9-1-1: Nashville and NCIS: Los Angeles, Chris O’Donnell was hanging out with Batman.

The actor starred in two iconic Batman films in the ‘90s as his sidekick, Robin.

In 1995, O’Donnell starred alongside Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, Michael Gough, and Pat Hingle in Batman Forever. Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film follows Batman (Kilmer) as he attempts to prevent Two-Face (Jones) and the Riddler (Carrey) from uncovering his secret identity and getting information from the minds of Gotham City’s residents. At the same time, he’s navigating his feelings for psychologist Dr. Chase Meridian (Kidman) and adopting orphaned acrobat Dick Grayson (O’Donnell), who later becomes his partner and best friend, Robin.

Batman Forever, produced by Tim Burton, is the third installment of the Batman film series and acts as a standalone sequel to Batman Returns. Michael Keaton chose not to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne and Batman from 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, so Kilmer was chosen to take up the mantle. Although the film received mixed reviews, it grossed over $336 million worldwide and was the sixth-highest-grossing film of 1995.

O’Donnell returned as Robin for the sequel, Batman & Robin, in 1997. It marks the fourth and final installment of Warner Bros.’ initial Batman film series. Kilmer chose not to come back as Batman, and George Clooney was chosen to take up the mantle amid his ER popularity. Gough and Hingle returned as butler Alfred Pennyworth and Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon, respectively. The cast also includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, and Elle Macpherson.

Batman & Robin followed the titular heroes as they fight Mr. Freeze (Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), as they struggle to keep their partnership together. Although Batman & Robin grossed $238 million worldwide with a budget of $125-$160 million, it was considered a box office disappointment. It also received generally negative reviews and is considered to be one of the worst films ever made.

Batman & Robin’s poor performance may have gotten Warner Bros’ subsequent Batman films canceled, but that didn’t seem to hurt O’Donnell’s acting career. He remained pretty steady in the film and TV world, appearing in numerous projects over the years before ultimately landing the role of G. Callen in NCIS: LA in 2009, also appearing in NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. The series ended in 2023 after 14 seasons, but now he can be seen as Captain Don Hart on 9-1-1: Nashville, airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.