New ’47 Meters Down’ Behind-the-Scenes Videos

Opening in theaters this weekend is 47 Meters Down, the tale of two sisters who find themselves in a death-defying underwater situation with no help in sight. A new featurette for the film explains the difficulties of shooting so much of the film underwater, which you can see above.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away from their boat, they find themselves plummeting to the bottom of the seabed, too deep to radio for help without making themselves vulnerable to the savage sharks, their oxygen supplies rapidly dwindling. 47 Meters Down is a terrifying tale of survival set in the domain of the ocean’s fiercest creatures.”

“We’re trapped at the bottom of the ocean and Claire (Holt) and I are the only people that can speak under the water, because of the specific masks that we’re wearing,” Moore explained of the feeling of isolation while filming.

Co-writer/director Johannes Roberts commended the actresses’ skills on the shoot, saying, “They really took to the water incredibly well. There’s scenes where Mandy has water and blood injected into the mask.”

Of how hard the shoot was, Moore explained, “At the end of the day, even if you’ve only been under the water for four or five hours, you’re like, ‘I’m spent.’”

Holt promised audiences, “It’s totally unexpected. It’s like nothing anyone will have seen before.”

Another featurette for the film explored the importance of the relationship between the two lead actresses, as the film relies on their relationship to tell its story.

Moore revealed that the duo had an interesting introduction, admitting, “We met in L.A. and went diving together, right off the bat.

Holt expressed, “Being underwater together just made us bond. We kind of have that sisterly rapport that Kate and Lisa have.”

“This movie is based on our rapport with one another. I can’t imagine doing this movie with anybody else,” Moore echoed.

47 Meters Down is in theaters now.

