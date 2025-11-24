4 Actors Most Likely to Play James Bond Next, According to Current Odds

Now that the dust has settled on Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, movie fans are eager to learn who will play the iconic super spy next.

Plenty of the U.K.’s most popular leading men have been linked to the role in recent years, but the Denis-Villeneuve-directed movie has still yet to begin casting. The predictions market Polymarket has laid out the odds of who will be the next Bond — if the powers that be cast the actor before June 30, 2026. (There is currently a 42% chance that the role remains vacant through that date.)

Continue below to see the top odds around which actors could play 007 next, per Polymarket.

4. Harris Dickinson (6%)

Harris Dickinson attends the red carpet for ‘Babygirl’ during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

London native Harris Dickinson, 29, is one of the most acclaimed young actors working right now. He’s pulled off big roles in critical favorites like The Iron Claw, Babygirl and Triangle of Sadness, while also jumping into big studio projects like The King’s Man, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic series. While the Beatles movies will keep him busy for the foreseeable future, there’s still a bit of time before the 007 flick shoots, so Dickinson might be available by then.

3. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (6%)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been a near-constant name linked to the role. The 35-year-old star has plenty of experience with big-studio action fare (Kraven the Hunter, Bullet Train, Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tenet, The Fall Guy). It’s a risk to put a star into a high-profile franchise role like James Bond, but Taylor-Johnson has proven he can reliably pull it off.

2. Tom Hardy (6%)

Tom Hardy attends the ‘Havoc’ World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The closest thing to a household name on this list is another star with big-budget movie experience: Tom Hardy. He’s led or supported in massive pictures including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Dunkirk and three Venom movies. While he’s older than other top prospects at 48 years old, he could be perfect if Villeneuve is looking for a mature, grizzled leading man.

1. Callum Turner (26%)

Callum Turner attends the A24’s ‘Eternity’ screening at Regal Union Square on November 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images)

The frontrunner (if an actor is announced at all before June 30, 2026) is one of the lesser-known choices: Callum Turner. He’s steadily built up his resumé over the past 15 years, appearing in a lot of prestige productions, including the BBC’s 2016 War & Peace adaptation and the Apple TV+ show Masters of the Air. However, he also has big studio experience, appearing in two Fantastic Beasts films, the Assassin’s Creed movie and Victor Frankenstein. With his upcoming role in the buzzy drama Eternity and his profile-raising relationship with Dua Lipa, a big franchise role like James Bond could be easily be in the cards next.