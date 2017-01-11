Tom Hardy Is Game For A Mad Max Sequel

Director George Miller added a spectacular fourth film to his Mad Max series with Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, and ever since then, fans have been eager for a sequel.

We’ve been hearing that the next Mad Max movie is coming, but the exact nature of the project has been the question. Last we heard in the fall, a prequel film about Charlize Theron’s Furiosa called Mad Max: The Wasteland was supposedly being planned. While confirmation of that premise is still forthcoming, we now know that at least one major player is ready to roll on the project: Mad Max himself, Tom Hardy.

Speaking with The Wrap, Hardy indicated that the Fury Road followup is still happening, saying, “I don’t know when that starts, but I believe that’s in the books…. I’m waiting for the call to come.”

About this time last year, George Miller confirmed that he was still onboard for making more Mad Max films, so given the rumored premise, we probably need to hear from Charlize Theron about where she is in regards to this sequel, as well as any studio info about where things are in production. Stay tuned for that.

[Embed id=31825]Mad Max: Fury Road[/Embed]