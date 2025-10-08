Saoirse Ronan Cast in Major Role for ‘Beatles’ Biopic

Saoirse Ronan is joining the cast of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics in a major way.

A new Deadline report says the four-time Oscar nominee has joined the cast of The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event as Linda McCartney, the first wife of Paul McCartney.

In the film, Paul Mescal will play McCartney, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

The series of four films are taking on a bold release strategy where one film will release every week in April 2028. Each one will tell the story of a different band member. It is assumed that Ronan will have a prominent role in McCartney’s film and appear in the other three.

Linda McCartney was a well-known photographer who rose to fame for her work with various major acts of the time, including The Rolling Stones, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix, and was the first woman to have her photos on the cover of the magazine Rolling Stone. She was also a successful musician and well-known for her animal rights activism.

The scripts for all four movies will be written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan and Jack Thorne, although it’s unknown which writers will be writing which movies. Sam Mendes, best known for directing several James Bond movies like Skyfall and Spectre alongside other hits like the 2019 war drama 1917, will helm all four.