'The Fall Guy' Trailer: Ryan Gosling Plays Charismatic Stuntman in New Movie

Ryan Gosling is ready to show off his stuntman skills in an upcoming movie. Universal Pictures released the official trailer of The Fall Guy which stars Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu. The movie is directed by David Leitch and will debut in theatres on March 1, 2024.

As the official synopsis states Gosling "stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Blunt — goes missing." The Fall Guy is an adaptation of the 1980s television show of the same name created by Glen A. Larson. The show aired on ABC from 1982 to 1986 and starred Lee Majors, Douglas Barr, Heather Thomas, Jo Ann Pflug and Markie Post.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leitch talked about how Gosling was ready to take on the lead role in the flim. "He was like, 'Look, I've been working on films my entire life,'" Leitch said. "'I've gotten really good at the romance film, I've gotten to experiment with comedy with The Nice Guys, and I've recently done a big action movie called The Gray Man. I feel like I'm ready to make a movie like this, where I get to use all of the tools in my toolbox.'"

Kelly McCormick, a producer on The Fall Guy, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about recruiting old friends and collaborations to produce the big stunts in the movie. "You're actually able to allow these stunt performers to do these dream, career-making stunts, which sometimes you don't get to do anymore when you're making a film," McCormick explains. "It takes too long, or there's too many risks, or you can replace it with CG. But this was such an awesome experience to get to do these things practically and make some stunt people's dreams come true. There's a cannon roll. The high fall is insane. There's a car jump across a giant crevasse that is just a once-in-a-lifetime stunt."