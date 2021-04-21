YouTube Couple Dies in Plane Crash

✖

Popular YouTube aviation couple Tango and Juliet (born Timothy Michael Gill and Joylani Roseann Kamalu) tragically died in a plane crash, authorities confirmed on Monday (April 19). The duo was traveling from Sedona, Arizona to the Grand Canyon Airport and was scheduled to arrive on Sunday at 9 a.m., but they unfortunately never made it. Gill and Kamalu were reported missing by a family member Sunday night after Gill didn't show up to work.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, "Investigators immediately focused on attempting to search for the aircraft at the Sedona and Grand Canyon airports." Gill's parents allege they believe the crash took place on Thursday while the couple was traveling to Arizona for Kamalu's 40th birthday. While they're not sure what happened, the family is sure that something must have brought the plane down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tango and Juliet (@tangoandjuliet)

Authorities tracked down the plane to an area near the Williams Airport, about halfway on the plane's scheduled tour. Law enforcement officers found the plane at 1:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Both passengers were announced dead on the scene. Gill, is survived by his three children, ages 14, 15, and 18. All of whom are with their mom in Idaho, Gill's parents shared with officers. The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. It's still unclear as to what caused the plane to lose altitude.

The couple flew their recently purchased Cessna 140 to Arizona as a celebration. The 1946 model plane served as a replacement for the Pietenpol antique parasol-style plane that was featured in most of their videos. “We are beyond excited and extremely grateful to announce the new addition to our flying family! Meet our new baby Cessna 140! It’s been a long time coming for us with a lot of blood, sweat and tears. We’re super stoked to be able to take her maiden voyage out to Sedona for Juliet’s 40th birthday!” the couple shared in a recent Instagram post.