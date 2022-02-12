Valentine’s Day 2022: How to Pamper the ‘Real Housewives’ Fan in Your Life

The holiday for lovers is just days away. That’s right, Valentine’s Day is near. And women of all ages around the globe are expecting a gift of sorts. Nowadays, a card, teddy bear, and red roses do not do the trick. You have to think outside the box to show the love of your life – whether it be a friend or romantic partner – how much you really love them. And if they are fans of any Housewives franchise on Bravo, then the shows give hints to exactly what they could be anticipating receiving from you.

Each cast member on whichever franchise they enjoy has something the lady in your life desires. Some of them even have lifestyle lines that have products available for purchase that will be sure to bring a smile to the receiver’s face. For those who are stuck on what to get, here’s a cheat sheet to get you started. Feel free to purchase just one item, or buy them all.

Available in 13 different colors, this bag is convenient and versatile, with the ability to be worn several different ways. Though Housewives fans love to fawn over their favorite Bravo stars’ large designer handbags, small clutches and side purses have made a big comeback. And, this option is affordable. It’s under $40 and has an Afterpay option.

Every fan of Housewives anticipates when cast members throw specialty or themed parties. They happen every few episodes per franchise and each cast member tries their hardest to outdo the other. Food and desserts are a necessary part of any good party, and with these small baking dishes, cute treats can be on display. It doesn’t have to be for Valentine’s Day either. Create memorable snacks for any girlfriend-themed or love-themed event. The collection is currently up to 50% off with gifts as low as $20.

For the woman in your life, nothing says “I love you” more than diamonds. And who says fine jewelry has to be expensive? As Housewives fans, viewers are noticing more that stars of the show are rocking custom and fancier costume jewelry at an affordable cost. This bracelet is currently just $23 and looks like it is worth lots more. And, there’s a designer name attached to it.

While false lashes are in, some opt to remain with their natural look. And you can look as glamorous as any Housewife with your natural lashes thanks to this kit. With just two steps, natural lashes are enhanced tremendously. No need to worry about individual lashes falling off from lash extensions. And it’s just $39.

Every woman likes to smell good. It doesn’t matter if they like sweet scents, musky, or a combination. There are dozens of fragrance options available and in a variety of prices and sizes. You can go with a classic like Chanel or Dior, with the median pricing being around $75. Or, gift the lady in your life a scent from their favorite Housewife. If they are a fan of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen Huger’s La Dame fragrance is available online and at Bloomingdales for $80.

Let a lady bask in the glory of a scented candle. This one is just $21. But to show her that you pay attention to her love of Housewives, there are three cast members on The Real Housewives of Potomac who have candles available for purchase. Karen Huger has a three-wick candle, Wendy Osefo has a one-wick candle, and Mia Thronton also has a line available to purchase online.