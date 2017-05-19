UFC Fighter Destroys Ronda Rousey’s Boyfriend, Calls Her Out In Victory Speech

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis added insult to injury after his bout with Ronda Rousey's boyfriend, Travis Browne.

Following UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday night, Derrick Lewis went absolutely ballistic while being interviewed about the battle with Browne.

UFC Fighter KOs Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend ... Tries to Steal His Girl (VIDEO) https://t.co/zd6M5YqMZz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 20, 2017

The fighter began the segment by making a humorous comment about whether a kick from Ronda Rousey's beau actually hurt as he was seen holding his side during the match.

"I just got do number two, that's all," Lewis said. "It's not really hurting from the kick, I just gotta boo boo."

Immediately after the fight, Travis Browne was taken to the hospital to tend to his injuries, according to TMZ.

Lewis was then asked what adjustments he had to make going into the second round of the fight. However, he took the opportunity to totally slam Travis Browne, and try to steal Ronda Rousey from him in the process.

Back in 2015, Browne was investigated for domestic violence. He was never charged with a crime, but that didn't stop Derrick Lewis from slamming him about the incident when given the chance.

"I just knew i had a bigger heart than him. You know, he calls himself a man but he likes to put his hands on women. So forget that guy, I got much more heart than he has. Where Ronda Rousey fine a** at?"

The crowd was sent into an uproar after Lewis made these seriously fiery comment.

To end the interview, Lewis concluded with an equally surprising comment. The fighter was explaining that he upped his cardio regimen prior to entering the octagon on Sunday he felt overtrained and is now ready for a break.

"All the training and all the sex I've been getting, my body needs some time off," Lewis said.

Neither Ronda Rousey nor Travis Browne have responded as of yet about Derrick Lewis' incendiary interview after UFC Fight Night 105.

Since her brutal defeat to Amanda Nunes in at UFC 207, Ronda Rousey has mostly remained out of the spotlight and only sporadically posts on social media.

What was your reaction after seeing Derrick Lewis' comments about Ronda Rousey and her boyfriend?

